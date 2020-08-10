Phil Neville: England manager on 'setting foundations' for future

Emma Hayes, Jill Ellis and Casey Stoney have been linked as potential replacements for Phil Neville as England boss

England boss Phil Neville says the remaining months of his contract will be about working towards "setting the foundations for the next three years".

Neville will step down from the role next summer and BBC Sport understands his replacement could be announced by the Football Association this week.

It is still unclear whether Neville will take charge of Team GB at the postponed Olympic Games in 2021.

"It's obviously not going to be the finish that I want," Neville said.

"But the next 12 months will set the foundations for the next three years. Obviously with the new manager coming in, hopefully we can build a new team with fresh objectives and look forward to the Euros, Olympics and the World Cup," he added, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Over the last three years, with the performances of the team, building into the World Cup [in 2019] and what we achieved at the World Cup [where they reached the semi-finals], meant we have really good foundations.

"They have probably faltered a little bit and been chipped away at a little bit over the last six months because of the performances.

"But with the young players that we have introduced - who are really exciting - they will have the opportunity now to break through with the experienced players and the next three years can be equally as successful as the last five to 10 years of what the women's team has had."