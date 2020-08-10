Premiership holds 'constructive' talks with Jason Leitch after Aberdeen call-off

Media playback is not supported on this device Aberdeen players 'full of regret' over pub visit - McInnes

Scottish Premiership clubs held "a constructive discussion" with national clinical director professor Jason Leitch after Aberdeen v St Johnstone was postponed because of Covid-19.

Two Dons players tested positive and eight in total were put into isolation after breaking lockdown rules by visiting a bar.

"Harsh lessons have been learned by Aberdeen that will have been heeded by the rest of Scottish football and that message was made clear to Professor Leitch," said SFA president Rod Petrie.

"Scottish football must continue to work together to ensure the national game remains a safe and secure environment for all participants, but it must also be mindful of its role in promoting and protecting public health messages, behaviours and obligations."

A statement from the Scottish football authorities' joint response group said Aberdeen had submitted a "comprehensive protocol document to highlight the stringent measures undertaken" at the club's stadium and training ground.

The Dons are scheduled to host Hamilton on Wednesday.