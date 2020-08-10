Elliott Whitehouse: Forest Green Rovers sign Grimsby Town midfielder

Elliott Whitehouse's contract with Grimsby expired following the 2019-20 season

Forest Green Rovers have signed attacking midfielder Elliott Whitehouse from League Two rivals Grimsby Town.

Former Sheffield United trainee Whitehouse, 26, has agreed a two-year contract at the New Lawn.

He made 38 appearances for the Mariners in his two seasons with the club.

He will be available for Forest Green after serving a six-match suspension handed to him in May for using abusive language towards Northampton Town player Alan McCormack last November.