Aaron Hickey: Hearts defender very impressed by Bayern Munich visit

Aaron Hickey has made 33 senior appearances for Hearts

Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey was left excited by the prospect of joining Bayern Munich after visiting the German champions at the weekend.

Hickey, 18, who is in the final year of his Hearts deal, was also in Bologna recently as he weighs up a move.

Bayern would likely put him into their under-23 side - Bayern Munich II. They won the Bundesliga's third tier last term but cannot be promoted.

However, Hickey could train regularly with the Bayern first team.

Celtic - who had Hickey on their books as a youth player - have tried to re-sign him several times since he featured against them in the 2019 Scottish Cup final as a 16-year-old.

However, no formal transfer offers have recently been received by Hearts, who will be in the Scottish Championship this season.

Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday had also been credited with an interest in the left-sided defender.