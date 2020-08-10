James Chester: Wales defender joins Stoke from Villa

James Chester (left) made 126 appearances for Aston Villa

Wales defender James Chester has joined Stoke City from Aston Villa on a permanent basis after signing an initial one-year deal.

Chester, 31, helped Stoke avoid relegation from the Championship after joining on loan from Villa in January.

Stoke boss Michael O'Neill said: "It's no coincidence that in the 13 games he started after joining us on loan from Villa we claimed 24 points."

Villa said Chester had been "a hugely popular" player on and off the field.

And after recent injuries, he will hope to prove his fitness in time for Wales' Euro 2020 campaign next summer.

Chester will join the Potters as they fly to Belfast on Tuesday for a five-day training camp before the 2020-21 Championship season.

O'Neill added: "James brings vast experience to our squad and he has already shown himself to be a massive influence, both in and around the training ground and in matches."|

Chester is the club's second signing of the close season following the arrival on Friday of former Sheffield Wednesday left-back Morgan Fox.