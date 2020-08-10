Ben Pringle: Morecambe sign ex-Preston, Derby & Rotherham midfielder

Ben Pringle won promotion from League Two with Tranmere in 2019

Morecambe have signed midfielder Ben Pringle for the 2020-21 season following his release by Gillingham.

The 32-year-old was a regular in Steve Evans' matchday squads but played just 11 games last season after moving to the League One club in September 2019.

Pringle, who has 27 goals in 297 career games, lists Derby, Rotherham, Preston and Rotherham among his former clubs.

"Ben will give us creativity in the middle of the park," manager Derek Adams told Morecambe's website.

"He's very good and comfortable on the ball, hopefully he can do well for us."