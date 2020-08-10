Gillingham: Jacob Mellis & Zech Medley join League One club

Former Mansfield midfielder Jacob Mellis spent the end of last season at Bolton Wanderers

Gillingham have signed former Bolton midfielder Jacob Mellis on a free transfer and Arsenal youngster Zech Medley on a season-long loan.

Mellis, 29, has had spells at Mansfield, Bury, Blackpool and Barnsley and was released by Bolton this summer.

He has played more than 250 career games after starting his career as a youngster at Chelsea.

Twenty-year-old centre-back Medley is yet to start a first-team game for the Gunners.

Medley, who grew up in Kent, twice came on a substitute in the Europa League in 2018 and also featured late on in Arsenal's FA Cup third-round win at Blackpool in January 2019.

