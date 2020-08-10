Leeds United sign Jack Harrison on loan from Man City for 2020-21 season

Jack Harrison (right) scored six league goals last season

Leeds United have signed Manchester City winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan for the third campaign in succession.

Harrison, 23, spent the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons on loan at Elland Road and helped Leeds win promotion to the Premier League for 2020-21.

"It's is a great feeling to come back to where I have been settled," he said.

"It's been a great learning experience in all aspects and I can only thank Marcelo Bielsa enough for that."

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds about manager Bielsa, Harrison added: "He's a very demanding manager but as players we know it will be good for you in the end.

"We know that and have to follow his lead. We have to continue to buy into it and follow it and hopefully we will do well next year in the Premier League.

"When I first came to Leeds it was just kind of realising the pressures that come with playing for a huge club and what it means to the fans.

"Learning to play at a high level consistently - I don't think anyone can tell you it's easy playing for Marcelo but if you do what he asks you can improve yourself as a player and come out better."

Harrison scored four goals in 37 league outings during his first season on loan and contributed six in 46 matches in the Championship last term, helping Leeds win promotion as champions.

Since winning promotion Leeds have already signed winger Helder Costa on a permanent deal from Wolves and goalkeeper Illan Meslier from French club Lorient after both impressed during loan spells last season.