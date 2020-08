Jordan Roberts: Hearts sign former Ipswich Town winger with 'great CV'

From the section

Jordan Roberts scored twice for Gillingham against Rochdale in January

Winger Jordan Roberts has signed a two-year contract with Hearts after leaving Ipswich Town, with head coach Robbie Neilson attracted to his "great CV".

The 26-year-old Englishman arrives at Tynecastle as fellow winger Callumn Morrison was released to join Falkirk.

Roberts, who had a previous spell in Scotland with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, ended last season playing 10 times on loan to Gillingham.

"He's a pacey winger, very direct and athletic," Neilson said.

Hearts youth product Morrison made 42 appearances for the Edinburgh side, but the 21-year-old ended last season on loan at East Fife in League One.

