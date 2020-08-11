Shakhtar Donetsk v FC Basel
-
- From the section Europa League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sevilla
|6
|5
|0
|1
|14
|3
|11
|15
|2
|Apoel Nicosia
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|8
|2
|10
|3
|FK Qarabag
|6
|1
|2
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|5
|4
|F91 Dudelange
|6
|1
|1
|4
|8
|18
|-10
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Malmö FF
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|6
|2
|11
|2
|FC Copenhagen
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|4
|1
|9
|3
|Dynamo Kyiv
|6
|1
|4
|1
|7
|7
|0
|7
|4
|Lugano
|6
|0
|3
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|FC Basel
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|4
|8
|13
|2
|Getafe
|6
|4
|0
|2
|8
|4
|4
|12
|3
|FK Krasnodar
|6
|3
|0
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|9
|4
|Trabzonspor
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3
|11
|-8
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|LASK
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|4
|7
|13
|2
|Sporting
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|7
|4
|12
|3
|PSV Eindhoven
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|12
|-3
|8
|4
|Rosenborg
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3
|11
|-8
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|FC Porto
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|10
|2
|Rangers
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|6
|2
|9
|3
|Young Boys
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|7
|1
|8
|4
|Feyenoord
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Espanyol
|6
|3
|2
|1
|12
|4
|8
|11
|2
|Ludogorets
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|10
|0
|8
|3
|Ferencvárosi TC
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|7
|4
|CSKA Moscow
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|KAA Gent
|6
|3
|3
|0
|11
|7
|4
|12
|2
|Wolfsburg
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|7
|2
|11
|3
|Saint-Étienne
|6
|0
|4
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|4
|4
|Oleksandria
|6
|0
|3
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|10
|2
|Roma
|6
|2
|3
|1
|12
|6
|6
|9
|3
|B Mgladbach
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|8
|4
|RZ Pellets WAC
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sporting Braga
|6
|4
|2
|0
|15
|9
|6
|14
|2
|Wolves
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|5
|6
|13
|3
|Slovan Bratislava
|6
|1
|1
|4
|10
|13
|-3
|4
|4
|Besiktas
|6
|1
|0
|5
|6
|15
|-9
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|2
|8
|13
|2
|AZ Alkmaar
|6
|2
|3
|1
|15
|8
|7
|9
|3
|Partizan Belgrade
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|10
|0
|8
|4
|FC Astana
|6
|1
|0
|5
|4
|19
|-15
|3