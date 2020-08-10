Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sevilla: Nuno Espirito Santo proud of identity created at Molineux club

Nuno celebrated his three-year anniversary at Wolves in May this year

BBC coverage

How to follow: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo says he is proud of the identity his side have developed over the past three years as they prepare for a first European quarter-final appearance in 48 years.

The Molineux club play Sevilla on Tuesday knowing they are three wins away from winning the Europa League.

It is an impressive rise for a side that had just finished 15th in the Championship when Nuno arrived in 2017.

"The foundations are strong," he said.

"I am very proud. Now I think we can see we have our own identity, which is based on strong foundations of respect and hard work.

"This is what we show against Sevilla - a good team, with a strong identity and committed to the challenge."

Tuesday's game will be Wolves' 59th of a season that started on 25 July last year.

Despite the high volume of games, Nuno's side have showed few signs of tiredness. They secured seventh in the Premier League after football's restart and head into the Sevilla game on the back of only one defeat in their past five fixtures.

"They're resilient," said Nuno of his players. "There hasn't been one day where the group hasn't been committed.

"This is a special group of players, no doubt about it."

'This will be like a final'

Wolves will be without Jonny for the Sevilla game, with the wing-back set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury.

The Spaniard damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in last Thursday's 1-0 win over Olympiakos.

Sevilla will be a tough test for Wolves with the Spanish side, who are currently coached by Julen Lopetegui, having won the Europa League five times since 2007.

"We know they have won the tournament before but it's a different tournament now with just one leg," said Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

"It's hard for every team. There are very good teams in the tournament so it's a completely different way to play the Europa League.

"It will be like a final for us and for Sevilla. I hope we can go through to the semis."