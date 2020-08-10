Celtic can reach Champions League, but 10-in-a-row priority - Alan Stubbs

Celtic ended a decade without a league title in 1998 - now they are going for 10 in a row

Celtic are good enough to reach the Champions League group stage, but securing a 10th successive title is more important, says Alan Stubbs.

They face KR Reykjavik in the first qualifying round and face Ferencvaros or Djurgarden should they win. Two more rounds follow before the group stages.

Stubbs was part of the Celtic side that prevented Rangers extending their nine-in-a-row run in the late 1990s.

"It's such an unprecedented season, in terms of what's at stake," he said.

"If you ask a lot of Celtic fans, I think they would want to do 10.

"From a financial point of view, the Champions League is always that huge dangling carrot that's in which has enormous benefits for the club in terms of revenue.

"But because of the enormity of 10-in-a-row, that takes precedence over anything this season."

Celtic last reached the Champions League group stage in 2017 and were knocked out at the third qualifying round by Cluj of Romania last season.

"I'd be disappointed if Celtic don't come through all the games and get through," added Stubbs.

"Three or four additions puts a whole new slant on what people think of the squad.

"The current squad is capable of getting to the group stage but if you throw a couple of additions into the mix, and quality additions, then there's no reason at all why they can't get to the group stage."