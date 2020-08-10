Eniola Aluko: Former England forward sorry for Barbados quarantine breach

Eniola Aluko retired from playing football in January

Former England forward Eniola Aluko has apologised for a quarantine breach in Barbados which resulted in a warning from a local magistrates' court.

The Aston Villa Women sporting director, 33, was on holiday in the country but had to stay in a quarantine hotel while she awaited results of a coronavirus test.

After a delay to the results, she said the hotel allowed her to leave, and was then spotted on social media.

That led to a charge and a court appearance for Aluko, who earned 102 caps for England.

The magistrate chose not to issue her with a fine after acknowledging the misunderstanding, even though Aluko offered to pay one. Her tests results came back negative.

Aluko said she had "followed all the rules coming into Barbados and arrived with a negative Covid test result and did another test on arrival".

The former Chelsea, Birmingham City and Juventus forward, who retired from playing football in January, said it was an "honest mistake".

She also said she had been taking tests twice a week for four weeks at Aston Villa.

"All my results [have been] negative," she said. "Which means for over six months and in between my tests, I am as respectful and careful of Covid-19 protocols as anyone.

"I will take serious issue with any suggestion otherwise despite my apologies for this error."

She added: "I understood that I would have to stay at the quarantine hotel for a maximum of 8-12 hours and would be informed of my result via my contact details after I waited 16 hours.

"The quarantine hotel was aware and did not prevent me from leaving wearing a protective mask.

"It was my misunderstanding and honest mistake, which the Barbados authorities quite clearly understand, to the extent they refused to let me pay a fine, which I offered for my honest mistake.”