Ollie Banks: Tranmere Rovers midfielder signs new one-year contract

Ollie Banks helped Tranmere win promotion from League Two in 2018-19

Tranmere Rovers midfielder Ollie Banks has agreed a new one-year contract.

Banks, 27, has made 59 appearances for Rovers since initially joining on loan from Oldham before making a permanent move in July 2018.

He won promotion from League Two in 2019, scoring in the play-off semi-final against Forest Green Rovers.

“Working with (new manager) Mike Jackson and his team is a massive reason why I want to stay at Tranmere,” said Banks.