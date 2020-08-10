Ollie Banks: Tranmere Rovers midfielder signs new one-year contract

Tranmere midfielder Ollie Banks
Ollie Banks helped Tranmere win promotion from League Two in 2018-19

Tranmere Rovers midfielder Ollie Banks has agreed a new one-year contract.

Banks, 27, has made 59 appearances for Rovers since initially joining on loan from Oldham before making a permanent move in July 2018.

He won promotion from League Two in 2019, scoring in the play-off semi-final against Forest Green Rovers.

“Working with (new manager) Mike Jackson and his team is a massive reason why I want to stay at Tranmere,” said Banks.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you