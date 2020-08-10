Ollie Banks: Tranmere Rovers midfielder signs new one-year contract
Tranmere Rovers midfielder Ollie Banks has agreed a new one-year contract.
Banks, 27, has made 59 appearances for Rovers since initially joining on loan from Oldham before making a permanent move in July 2018.
He won promotion from League Two in 2019, scoring in the play-off semi-final against Forest Green Rovers.
“Working with (new manager) Mike Jackson and his team is a massive reason why I want to stay at Tranmere,” said Banks.