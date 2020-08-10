Europa League: Glentoran could be away to Motherwell and Coleraine get potential trip to Maribor

Coleraine and Glentoran enter the Europa League at the preliminary round stage

Glentoran will be away to Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in the Europa League first qualifying round if they win their preliminary round.

The Irish Cup winners must first beat Faroese side HB Torshavn in a one-legged tie on 20 August.

Coleraine face a trip to Maribor of Slovenia if they can get past San Marino's La Fiorita.

Derry City have been drawn away to Lithuanian side FK Riteriai in the first qualifying round.

The League of Ireland Premier Division outfit enter the competition at this stage, along with Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians who have been drawn at home to Finland's Ilves Tampere and away to Hungary's Fehervar respectively.

If the Glens do get through to the first qualifying round, they would face a Motherwell side managed by former Northern Ireland international Stephen Robinson.

Linfield's new signing Christy Manzinga scored on his debut in the Blues' preliminary round win over Tre Fiori on Saturday

The first qualifying round matches are due to be played on 27 August. They are one-legged ties that will be played to a finish on the night, with extra-time and penalties if required.

The draw for the second qualifying round of the Champions League was also made on Monday, with Irish Premiership champions Linfield learning that they would be at home to either Armenia Ararat or Omonia Nicosia if they reach that stage.

The Blues must first get past Kosovan side Drita in Tuesday's preliminary decider and then come through a trip to Legia Warsaw in the first qualifying round.

That match would take place on either 25 or 26 August.

Premier Division champions Dundalk will play either Molde, formerly managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, or KuPS if they can beat Slovenian side Celje.