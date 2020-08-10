Kazenga LuaLua: Luton Town forward signs new undisclosed-length contract

Kazenga LuaLua made 31 appearances in 2019-20 and scored three goals

Luton Town forward Kazenga LuaLua has signed a new contract with the Championship club.

The 29-year-old scored the winning goal in the penultimate game of the season at Hull City that helped a second season in the Championship.

Luton have not disclosed the length of LuaLua's new deal at Kenilworth Road.

He has netted six goals in 59 games since joining from Sunderland two years ago, having previously spent seven years with Brighton.

"There was never any question I wasn't going to re-sign," LuaLua told the club website

"I was so happy with the way last season finished. Scoring the winning goal at Hull was massive but it wasn't about me personally, it was about the whole squad, staff and club coming together to pull off the Great Escape.

"This is my third season, but the first that I've been in from the very first day of pre-season, so I'm hoping to hit the ground running and really kick on."

He is the fifth players to agree new terms since Luton secured their Championship status following Luke Berry, Danny Hylton, Elliot Lee and Glen Rea all committed themselves to the club.