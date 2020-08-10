Scottish League Cup: St Johnstone & Dundee Utd drawn in same group
St Johnstone and Dundee United are the only two Scottish Premiership teams who will face each other in this season's League Cup group stage.
There will also be a Renfrewshire derby after St Mirren and Morton were drawn in the same group.
Championship rivals Hearts and Raith meet, too, having fought in the courts over the summer.
Scotland's European entrants - Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell and Aberdeen - are excluded from this stage.
However, Highland League champions Brora Rangers and Lowland League counterparts Kelty Hearts do take part.
Each team will play four matches, starting in early October, with the eight group winners and four best runners-up reaching the last 16 on 28/29 November.
Specific fixture dates, including those games shown on Premier Sports, are yet to be confirmed.
League Cup group stage draw
Group A: Hearts, Inverness CT, Cowdenbeath, Raith Rovers, East Fife
Group B: Hibernian, Dundee, Forfar Athletic, Brora Rangers, Cove Rangers
Group C: St Johnstone, Dundee United, Peterhead, Brechin City, Kelty Hearts
Group D: Ross County, Arbroath, Elgin City, Stirling Albion, Montrose
Group E: Kilmarnock, Dunfermline Athletic, Clyde, Dumbarton, Falkirk
Group F: Hamilton Academical, Ayr United, Stranraer, Albion Rovers, Annan Athletic
Group G: St Mirren, Morton, Queen of the South, Partick Thistle, Queen's Park
Group H: Livingston, Alloa Athletic, Stenhousemuir, Airdrieonians, Edinburgh City