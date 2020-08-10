Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Tottenham medical for Southampton midfielder

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg gestures during a FA Cup match against Tottenham
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joined Southampton from Bayern Munich in 2016

Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will have a medical at Tottenham on Monday.

The clubs agreed a deal last week, with the 25-year-old Denmark international choosing Spurs ahead of Everton.

Meanwhile, Tottenham's English defender Kyle Walker-Peters, 23, is set to sign for the Saints, after a loan spell at St Mary's last season.

The fees are undisclosed but BBC Sport understands Spurs will pay Southampton £3m more for Hojbjerg.

Hojbjerg joined the Saints from Bayern Munich in 2016 but was set to enter the final year of his contract at St Mary's.

