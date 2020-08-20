St Johnstone v Aberdeen: Pick an XI after quarantined quartet return
|Scottish Premiership: St Johnstone v Aberdeen
|Venue: McDiarmid Park Date: 20 August Time: 19:30 BST
|Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website and app
Four of the eight Aberdeen first-team players quarantined after a night out in the city, are available for Thursday's rearranged Scottish Premiership meeting with St Johnstone.
Manager Derek McInnes said Craig Bryson, Jonny Hayes, Matty Kennedy and Dylan McGeouch might not be fit to start, having only resumed training this week after self-isolating, but would you play them? Pick your XI below...