The New Saints to host Zilina of Slovakia in Europa League qualifying

The New Saints beat Kosovan side Feronikeli in last season's Champions League qualifying first round

Cymru Premier runners-up The New Saints will host MSK Zilina of Slovakia in the first qualifying round of the Europa League.

Bala Town have been drawn away against Valletta of Malta.

Both are one-off ties and will be played on 27 August.

Barry Town United had already been drawn away against NSI Runavik in the preliminary round, and the winners of that tie will visit Aberdeen in the first round.

Barry face Faroe Islands side Runavik in a one-off tie on 20 August.

Teams have to navigate three qualifying rounds and a further play-off round to secure their place in the Europa League itself.