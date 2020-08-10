Jadon Sancho named in Borussia Dortmund training squad on day of deadline

Borussia Dortmund want a fee of about £100m for winger Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund have named forward Jadon Sancho in their squad for this week's training camp in Switzerland.

It comes on the day of the deadline set by Dortmund for any deal to be agreed for the England international, who is Manchester United's top summer target.

The Bundesliga side want about £100m for Sancho, who they signed from Manchester City for £10m in 2017.

Sancho, 20, and England Under-17 midfielder Jude Bellingham are among 31 players to travel to Bad Ragaz.

Bellingham, 17, joined Dortmund from Championship side Birmingham City in July.

Dortmund have two matches during their training camp, against Austrian side SCR Altach on Wednesday and Austria Vienna on Sunday.

They set the deadline for Sancho, who is under contract with them until 2022, because they want undisturbed preparation for the 2020-21 Bundesliga season.

The new campaign starts on 18 September, with the transfer deadline for international deals on 5 October.

Analysis

BBC Sport's Simon Stone

Dortmund and Manchester United have reached an impasse over the fee.

The German club want about £100m for the player, including a large up-front payment. But United think that does not take into account the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Old Trafford club, who meet FC Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-finals in Cologne on Monday, have threatened to look at alternatives.

There has also been a suggestion Dortmund will offer Sancho a new contract.