Bobby Grant: Harry Kewell's Oldham Athletic sign midfielder on loan from Wrexham

Oldham Athletic have signed midfielder Bobby Grant on a season-long loan from National League club Wrexham.

The 30-year-old joins Harry Kewell's Latics in League Two after ending the curtailed 2019-20 season on loan with League One club Accrington Stanley.

Despite that move, Grant finished as Wrexham's top scorer last term with eight goals in 31 appearances.

"I'll definitely score goals and I'm not one to shy away from that," Grant told the Oldham website.

"I like the pressure and I have a lot of confidence in my own ability as well as the environment to help the club win football matches."

