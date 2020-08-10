Lee Hodson: Hamilton Accies sign Gillingham full-back on loan

Lee Hodson (left) will be playing for Hamilton instead of against them

Defender Lee Hodson has joined Hamilton Academical from Gillingham on a season-long loan deal.

The 28-year-old joined the League One club from Rangers last summer but ended the season on his second loan spell with Scottish Premiership rivals St Mirren.

Accies manager Brian Rice worked with the Northern Ireland international full-back in Paisley and at Watford.

"The lads will see his attitude and professionalism," he said.

Former Kilmarnock defender Hodson, who made 12 appearances for Gillingham before his return to the Scottish top-flight, added: "Hopefully I can bring some experience and help the younger lads out."

