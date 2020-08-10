Champions League: Celtic could face Ferencvaros or Djurgarden

Ferencvaros won their domestic league title for a 31st time in June

Celtic will face Ferencvaros of Hungary or Djurgarden of Sweden in the Champions League second qualifying round if they defeat KR Reykjavik.

Scotland's two representative in the Europa League's first qualifying round both could face British opposition or sides from the Faroe Islands.

Aberdeen are at home to NSI Runavík or Barry Town United of Wales, while Motherwell will host either Northern Ireland's Glentoran or HB Torshavn.

Venues have yet to be confirmed.

The matches could be played at neutral venues should a Covid-19 travel corridor not exist with their opponents' countries.

Celtic have been drawn at home against KR on 18 or 19 August and, although it has yet to be confirmed if the first qualifying round tie will be played in Glasgow, the visitors told BBC Scotland that they see no problem in travelling.

Although Icelandic football was suspended at the end of last month because of a spike in Covid-19 cases, a travel corridor exists between Iceland and Scotland.

Neil Lennon's side have also been drawn at home for the one-leg second qualifying round tie scheduled for 25/26 August.

A travel corridor exists between the UK and Hungary but not with Sweden, so Djurgarden could require a special exemption to travel to Scotland should they and Celtic progress.

Ferencvaros, won the Hungarian Nemzeti Bajnoksag I for a 31st time after finishing 13 points ahead of Fehervar last season.

Djurgarden edged out Malmo by a point in the Allsvenskan last year to win their domestic title for a 12th time but sit fourth and trail their rivals by eight points in the 2020 standings.

Champions League second qualifying round

Champions Path

Celtic (Scotland)/KR Reykjavík (Iceland) v Ferencvaros (Hungary)/Djurgarden (Sweden)

Europa League first qualifying round

Aberdeen v NSI Runavík (Faroe Islands) or Barry Town United (Wales)

Motherwell v Glentoran (Northern Ireland) or HB Torshavn (Faroe Islands)