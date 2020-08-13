Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Ajeti, Defoe, McCrorie, Hibs, Dundee

Celtic are poised to confirm the £5m signing of West Ham striker Albian Ajeti after he jetted into Glasgow on Wednesday (Scottish Sun).

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe could miss his side's match against Livingston after suffering a setback in training (Scottish Sun).

Celtic have joined the battle with West Ham, West Brom and Burnley to sign Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy (Daily Mail).

Swiss side St Gallen are keen on Rangers' Ross McCrorie with a cash offer now ready to be made, while Hibernian havealready had a £200,000 offer rejected (Daily Record).

Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic is targeting a Cyprus call up after his new club's rapid start to the Premiership season (Edinburgh Evening News).

Kane Hemmings says "it was not an easy decision" to leave Dundee for Burton Albion after initially accepting a wage cut from the Scottish Championship club (The Courier).

