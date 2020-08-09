Lyon beat PSG on penalties to win record ninth French Cup

From the section

Lyon have now won the French league and cup double

England internationals Lucy Bronze, Nikita Parris and Jodie Taylor helped Lyon win a ninth French Cup as they beat Paris St-Germain 4-3 on penalties.

With the score 0-0 after normal time, Bronze scored in the shootout to put Lyon ahead, before Sarah Bouhaddi saved Lea Khelifi's effort.

Taylor made her Lyon debut as she replaced Parris in the 90th minute.

The game was stopped for 10 minutes in the first-half as the floodlights failed.

A crowd of 5,000 people watched the game in Auxerre due to Covid-19 restrictions.

European champions Lyon were crowned French champions in May after the league was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.