Lyndon Dykes: Livingston reject bid from Championship club

Lyndon Dykes has two years left on his Livingston contract

Livingston have rejected an increased "seven-figure" bid for striker Lyndon Dykes from an English Championship club.

Barnsley were reported to have made a £1m offer last month for the 24-year-old, with another bid coming days later.

However, a third attempt from an unknown English club to lure the Australian away has also failed.

Dykes netted in Saturday's 4-1 home defeat by Hibernian.

The striker, who is contracted to Livingston until the summer of 2022, scored 12 times in 33 games for the West Lothian side last term after signing from Queen of the South.