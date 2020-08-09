Julia Simic: West Ham Women midfielder leaves to join AC Milan

Julia Simic helped West Ham reached the 2019 Women's FA Cup final but did not play at Wembley

Midfielder Julia Simic has left West Ham Women to join AC Milan.

The German's departure comes less than a month before the start of the new Women's Super League season.

Simic, 31, scored three goals in 22 games for West Ham after joining them from Freiburg in 2018, but was out of action for over a year because of a persistent knee injury.

West Ham begin the 2020-21 campaign with a London derby at Tottenham Hotspur on 6 September.