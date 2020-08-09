Kostas Tsimikas: Liverpool look at Olympiakos left-back after Jamal Lewis bid rejected

From the section

Tsimikas (left) played for Olympiakos in their Europa League defeat by Wolves

Liverpool could turn their attention to Olympiakos left-back Kostas Tsimikas after their initial attempt to sign Norwich's Jamal Lewis failed.

The Premier League champions had a £10m bid for Lewis, which included a substantial sell-on clause, rejected.

The Canaries wanted significantly more for the 22-year-old Northern Ireland international.

Liverpool, seeking cover for Scotland captain Andy Robertson, have also been monitoring Tsimikas, 24.

The Greece international played for Olympaikos in a 1-0 defeat by Wolves in the second leg of their last-16 Europa League tie this week as his side went out 2-1 on aggregate.