Korey Smith: Long-serving midfielder leaves Bristol City after six years

Korey Smith
Bristol City were beaten 1-0 at Swansea in Korey Smith's final game for the club

Bristol City midfielder Korey Smith has left the Championship club after his contract at Ashton Gate expired.

The 29-year-old was City's longest-serving player, having made 196 appearances after joining them from Oldham Athletic in 2014.

Smith posted on Instagram that reports he was to be offered a new deal were not accurate.

"Bristol City have told me they are not able to offer me a new contract at this time," he said.

"So me and my family will now be looking for a new opportunity."

Smith helped City to a promotion and Johnstone's Paint Trophy double in 2015.

And he famously scored the winning goal when they beat Manchester United 2-1 to reach the 2017 League Cup semi-finals.

"Korey deserves huge respect for all he has done for this football club on and off the field," said chief executive Mark Ashton.

"He has provided long-lasting memories and helped us improve and strengthen throughout his service - something we are all extremely grateful for."

