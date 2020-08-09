Manchester United without Phil Jones for Europa League finals tournament

Manchester United defender Phil Jones
Jones has played just eight times in the 2019-20 season

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has not travelled to the Europa League final eight tournament in Germany because of a knee injury.

The 28-year-old's last match was an FA Cup tie at Tranmere on 26 January.

"Phil has been following an individualised training programme during the post-lockdown period to optimise recovery from a knee problem," said United boss Old Gunnar Solskjaer.

United play Copenhagen on Monday in their quarter-final.

The ties in the closing stages of the competition will be single-leg games and held at venues across Germany, including Dusseldorf, Gelsenkirchen, Duisburg and Cologne.

After the last-eight games on 10-11 August, the semi-finals take place on 16-17 August, with the final four nights later.

Jones has played just eight times this season. Solskjaer said he would continue to work with a fitness coach while the squad was in Germany.

Defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Luke Shaw had already been ruled out of the trip because of injury.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you