Champions League: Connah's Quay Nomads to face FK Sarajevo in Cardiff

Connah's Quay have opted to face FK Sarajevo at the Cardiff City Stadium, which is covid-compliant

Connah's Quay Nomads have been drawn at home to Bosnian side FK Sarajevo in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

Andy Morrison's side will make their Champions League debut having claimed a first Welsh title when the 2019-20 season was ended due to coronavirus.

The one-off tie will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium on 18-19 August.

Barry Town have been drawn away against NSÍ Runavík in the Europa League preliminary round.

Nomads have opted to use Cardiff City's ground, which is a Uefa-covid compliant stadium.

FK Sarajevo, who were seeded in the draw, won the Bosnian title for the fifth time in 2019-20.

Connah's Quay could also have been drawn against Sheriff Tiraspol, of Moldova, or Serbia's Red Star.

Writing on social media, former Manchester City defender Morrison said the three seeded clubs would have fancied facing Connah's Quay, but added: "Bring on the Bosnians."

Champions League ties would normally be played over two legs, but the rules have been changed for 2020-21 of lengthy disruption to the scheduling caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The second and third qualifying rounds will also be one-off ties, with extra time and penalties if required.

Barry face Faroe Islands side in a one-off tie in Runavík on 20 August.

The winner will join The New Saints and Bala Town in the first qualifying round, with the draw for that stage taking place on Monday.

The first qualifying round ties are scheduled to go ahead on 27 August.