Europa League preliminary round: Glentoran to host HB Torshavn and Coleraine at home to La Fiorita

Coleraine and Glentoran are both at home in their Europa League ties

Irish Cup winners Glentoran have been drawn at home to Faroese side HB Torshavn in the 2020-21 Europa League preliminary round.

Irish Premiership runners-up Coleraine are also at home in the same stage of the competition, with the Bannsiders up against La Fiorita of San Marino.

The one-leg ties will be played to a finish on 20 August, with extra-time and penalties if required.

The winners will advance to the Europa League first qualifying round.

Glentoran's opponents Torshavn lost 3-2 on aggregate to Linfield in last season's Europa League qualifiers while the Blues also beat La Fiorita in the Champions League first qualifying round in 2017.

The east Belfast side's clash with Torshavn will be their first competitive game since their Irish Cup final triumph over Ballymena United on 31 July and it will see them return to European competition for the first time since 2015.

Coleraine, who lost to Ballymena in the Irish Cup semi-finals, have been knocked out of the Europa League first qualifying round in each of the last two seasons.

On Monday, Premier Division trio Derry City, Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians will discover their opponents in the Europa League first qualifying round draw.