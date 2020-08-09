Champions League: Linfield to face Legia Warsaw if they advance from preliminary round

Linfield have won three of the last four Irish Premiership titles

Linfield face a trip to Legia Warsaw in the Champions League first qualifying round if they win Tuesday's preliminary decider.

The Blues must overcome Kosovan side Drita in Nyon on Tuesday in order to advance.

Linfield booked their spot in the preliminary final by beating Sammarinese champions Tre Fiori 2-0 in Nyon on Saturday.

The first qualifying round ties will be played over one leg on 18 or 19 August.

The one-leg games will be played to a finish on the day, with extra-time and a penalty shootout if required.

The winners will advance to the second qualifying round while the losers will drop into the second stage of Europa League qualifying.

Last year, Irish Premiership champions Linfield reached the Europa League play-offs after losing their Champions League first-round qualifier against Rosenborg.

Bastien Hery and new signing Christy Manzinga got the goals as David Healy's Blues began this season's European campaign with a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Dundalk were also handed a tough draw with the Premier Division champions set to face Slovenian champions NK Celje in their Champions League first round qualifier