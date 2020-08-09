Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts

"The overriding emotion is we have let people down," says Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes, who was one of eight players to sign a statement apologising for the pub visit that led to the Covid-19-related cancellation of yesterday's game at St Johnstone. (Sun)

Patryk Klimala believes he can form a potent partnership with Odsonne Edouard if Celtic boss Neil Lennon opts to go with two strikers. (Sunday Mail)

"I know that if you are second, you're nowhere in Glasgow," says news Rangers signing Kemar Roofe, who insists he can deal with the pressure to succeed at Ibrox. (Sunday Mail)

French club Lille, linked heavily with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, have been sanctioned by Uefa over a series of Financial Fair Play (FFP) infingements. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admits his summer recruitment drive has opened the door to a potential move away from his preferred 4-3-3 formation. (Glasgow Times)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is hoping for a home draw in this morning's Champions League qualifying draw. (Sun)

Hearts and Scotland defender John Souttar admits he feared career was over after rupturing an Achilles for the second time in two years. (Sunday Mail)

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon admits the team would be happy to play Hibs "right now" if it meant competitive football, with a place in a Scottish Cup final for the victors. (Edinburgh Evening News)