Livingston v Rangers
Livingston defender Ciaron Brown (leg) is set to miss out. Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is not able to face his parent club, meaning Max Stryjek is in line for a debut.
Defenders Leon Balogun (quad) and Nikola Katic (knee) are absent for Rangers, while it is still to be determined if goalkeeper Allan McGregor (knock) and striker Jermain Defoe (hamstring) have a chance.
Livingston manager Gary Holt: "Lyndon Dykes is not the type to be distracted by transfer speculation. He wants to come in and earn his crust."
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "Different teams bring different styles, but we certainly welcome physical challenges and it's a battle we're going to have to stand up to."
Did you know? Having won their three league games so far, Rangers could open a top-flight campaign with four consecutive victories for the first time since 2010-11 (nine wins).