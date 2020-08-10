Europa League - Quarter-Final
Inter Milan2B Leverkusen1

Inter Milan 2-1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Romelu Lukaku sets record in win for Italians

By Emlyn Begley

BBC Sport

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku scored eight goals in his final five Europa League matches for Everton and has netted four in four for Inter

Romelu Lukaku scored for a record ninth consecutive Europa League game as Inter Milan beat Bayer Leverkusen in Dusseldorf to reach the semi-finals.

Nicolo Barella fired home an excellent 20-yard strike to give Inter the lead.

Lukaku controlled Ashley Young's pass, turned a defender and slotted home for his 31st goal of the season.

Kai Havertz smashed home from six yards out to give Leverkusen hope but they could not find a leveller to force extra time in the one-off tie.

Antonio Conte's side will face the winner of Shakhtar Donetsk v Basel in the semi-final on 17 August, also in Dusseldorf.

Lukaku is the first player to ever score in nine Uefa Cup or Europa League matches in a row, although that run includes five games for Everton in 2014-15.

He twice prepared to take a penalty - in the first half and in injury time at the end - but both times the decisions were overturned by the video assistant referee.

The Italian side could have beaten Leverkusen by more with Lukaku forcing Lukas Hradecky into a good save and former Premier League players Christian Eriksen, Alexis Sanchez and Victor Moses going close after coming off the bench.

Lukaku's Europa League goalscoring run
10 August 2020: Inter Milan 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen12 March 2015: Everton 2-1 Dynamo Kiev
5 August 2020: Inter Milan 2-0 Getafe26 February 2015: Everton 3-1 Young Boys (two goals)
27 February 2020: Inter Milan 2-1 Ludogorets19 February 2015: Young Boys 1-4 Everton (three goals)
20 February 2020: Ludogorets 0-2 Inter Milan27 November 2014: Wolfsburg 0-2 Everton
19 March 2015: Dynamo Kiev 5-2 Everton

Inter are now only two games away from winning their first trophy since the Coppa Italia in 2011.

Eight managers have failed to lead them to silverware in between Leonardo and Conte, who took charge last summer.

They have already enjoyed their best Serie A season in that time, finishing second, one point behind champions Juventus.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 2Godín
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forSkriniarat 84'minutes
  • 33D'AmbrosioBooked at 31minsSubstituted forMosesat 59'minutes
  • 23BarellaBooked at 90mins
  • 77Brozovic
  • 5GagliardiniSubstituted forEriksenat 59'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 15Young
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Sánchez
  • 11Moses
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 20Valero
  • 24Eriksen
  • 27Padelli
  • 30Esposito
  • 32Agoume
  • 34Biraghi
  • 37Skriniar
  • 87Candreva

B Leverkusen

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 8BenderBooked at 48minsSubstituted forBellarabiat 85'minutes
  • 4Tah
  • 12TapsobaBooked at 87mins
  • 22SinkgravenBooked at 43minsSubstituted forWendellat 68'minutes
  • 15BaumgartlingerSubstituted forAmiriat 68'minutes
  • 25PalaciosSubstituted forBaileyat 59'minutes
  • 29Havertz
  • 10Demirbay
  • 19Diaby
  • 31VollandSubstituted forAlarioat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Dragovic
  • 9Bailey
  • 11Amiri
  • 13Alario
  • 18Wendell
  • 23Weiser
  • 27Wirtz
  • 28Özcan
  • 36Lomb
  • 38Bellarabi
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamB Leverkusen
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home17
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1.

  3. Booking

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

  6. Post update

    Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Dangerous play by Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  10. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Victor Moses.

  14. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty Inter Milan.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

  16. Booking

    Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  18. Post update

    Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  20. Post update

    Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla65011431115
2Apoel Nicosia6312108210
3FK Qarabag6123811-35
4F91 Dudelange6114818-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malmö FF632186211
2FC Copenhagen62315419
3Dynamo Kyiv61417707
4Lugano603325-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel6411124813
2Getafe640284412
3FK Krasnodar6303711-49
4Trabzonspor6015311-81

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK6411114713
2Sporting6402117412
3PSV Eindhoven6222912-38
4Rosenborg6015311-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic6411106413
2CFR Cluj640264212
3Lazio620469-36
4Rennes611458-34

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal6321147711
2Frankfurt6303810-29
3Standard Liege6222810-28
4Vitória Guimarães6123710-35

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto631289-110
2Rangers62318629
3Young Boys62228718
4Feyenoord612379-25

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol6321124811
2Ludogorets6222101008
3Ferencvárosi TC614157-27
4CSKA Moscow612339-65

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent6330117412
2Wolfsburg632197211
3Saint-Étienne604268-24
4Oleksandria6033610-43

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir631279-210
2Roma623112669
3B Mgladbach622269-38
4RZ Pellets WAC612378-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga6420159614
2Wolves6411115613
3Slovan Bratislava61141013-34
4Besiktas6105615-93

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6411102813
2AZ Alkmaar623115879
3Partizan Belgrade6222101008
4FC Astana6105419-153
View full Europa League tables

