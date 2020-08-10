Inter Milan 2-1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Romelu Lukaku sets record in win for Italians

Romelu Lukaku scored eight goals in his final five Europa League matches for Everton and has netted four in four for Inter

Romelu Lukaku scored for a record ninth consecutive Europa League game as Inter Milan beat Bayer Leverkusen in Dusseldorf to reach the semi-finals.

Nicolo Barella fired home an excellent 20-yard strike to give Inter the lead.

Lukaku controlled Ashley Young's pass, turned a defender and slotted home for his 31st goal of the season.

Kai Havertz smashed home from six yards out to give Leverkusen hope but they could not find a leveller to force extra time in the one-off tie.

Antonio Conte's side will face the winner of Shakhtar Donetsk v Basel in the semi-final on 17 August, also in Dusseldorf.

Lukaku is the first player to ever score in nine Uefa Cup or Europa League matches in a row, although that run includes five games for Everton in 2014-15.

He twice prepared to take a penalty - in the first half and in injury time at the end - but both times the decisions were overturned by the video assistant referee.

The Italian side could have beaten Leverkusen by more with Lukaku forcing Lukas Hradecky into a good save and former Premier League players Christian Eriksen, Alexis Sanchez and Victor Moses going close after coming off the bench.

Lukaku's Europa League goalscoring run 10 August 2020: Inter Milan 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen 12 March 2015: Everton 2-1 Dynamo Kiev 5 August 2020: Inter Milan 2-0 Getafe 26 February 2015: Everton 3-1 Young Boys (two goals) 27 February 2020: Inter Milan 2-1 Ludogorets 19 February 2015: Young Boys 1-4 Everton (three goals) 20 February 2020: Ludogorets 0-2 Inter Milan 27 November 2014: Wolfsburg 0-2 Everton 19 March 2015: Dynamo Kiev 5-2 Everton

Inter are now only two games away from winning their first trophy since the Coppa Italia in 2011.

Eight managers have failed to lead them to silverware in between Leonardo and Conte, who took charge last summer.

They have already enjoyed their best Serie A season in that time, finishing second, one point behind champions Juventus.