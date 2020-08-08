Nathan Kerr: Portadown sign former Stevenage and Glentoran defender

  • From the section Irish
Nathan Kerr gets to the ball before Crusaders winger Paul Heatley during his spell at Glentoran
Nathan Kerr gets to the ball before Crusaders winger Paul Heatley during his spell at Glentoran

Former Stevenage and Glentoran full-back Nathan Kerr has joined newly promoted Portadown on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who has been capped at Northern Ireland youth level, has not played since sustaining a serious knee injury while at Glentoran last year.

"Portadown seems like a great fit for me - it's a young and hungry squad with lots of ambition, " said Kerr.

"After being out for over a year through injury I'm even more hungry and have a point to prove."

"The fans can expect a lot of hard work and commitment from myself, I am an attacking full-back who's plays with a lot of energy," he told the club website.

"My ambitions for the season are to pick up where I left off before my injury as I felt I was playing some of my best football, and I hope to carry that on in a Portadown shirt and help push the team on to more success."

Ports boss Matthew Tipton said Kerr has a "tremendous pedigree and has shown us over the last few weeks that he will be a valuable asset to us.

"He has pace and a great delivery - he will provide competition for Greg Hall at right-back as well as being able to play at left back."

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you