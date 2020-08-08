Nathan Kerr: Portadown sign former Stevenage and Glentoran defender

Nathan Kerr gets to the ball before Crusaders winger Paul Heatley during his spell at Glentoran

Former Stevenage and Glentoran full-back Nathan Kerr has joined newly promoted Portadown on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who has been capped at Northern Ireland youth level, has not played since sustaining a serious knee injury while at Glentoran last year.

"Portadown seems like a great fit for me - it's a young and hungry squad with lots of ambition, " said Kerr.

"After being out for over a year through injury I'm even more hungry and have a point to prove."

"The fans can expect a lot of hard work and commitment from myself, I am an attacking full-back who's plays with a lot of energy," he told the club website.

"My ambitions for the season are to pick up where I left off before my injury as I felt I was playing some of my best football, and I hope to carry that on in a Portadown shirt and help push the team on to more success."

Ports boss Matthew Tipton said Kerr has a "tremendous pedigree and has shown us over the last few weeks that he will be a valuable asset to us.

"He has pace and a great delivery - he will provide competition for Greg Hall at right-back as well as being able to play at left back."