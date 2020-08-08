Danny Mandroiu: Bohemians apologise for 'gargled' comment over player's absence

Republic of Ireland Under-21s striker Danny Mandroiu missed Bohemians' 2-1 victory over Dundalk

Bohemians have apologised to midfielder Danny Mandroiu for an erroneous explanation for his absence from a matchday squad.

On Friday, the Dublin club listed "gargled" - local slang for being drunk - as the reason for Mandroiu being a doubt for their Irish Premier Division game against champions Dundalk.

The club said the word appeared on social media as a joke and should not have been in their match preview.

Bohemians won the game 2-1.

The result meant they climbed to second in the table, three points behind Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Mandroiu posted on social media to say that it was "completely untrue" and he was "out injured at the moment".

"I'm sure you will hear this from the club too eventually, but I just wanted to clear that up for myself and my reputation," the 21-year-old added.

Bohemians posted on their Twitter account on Saturday: "Something that appeared in our team news has understandably annoyed one of our players.

"Team news was circulated on WhatsApp yesterday and what later appeared was sent back to the sender as a joke.

"When the match preview was compiled, this was copied/pasted accidentally and appeared in a preview mailout before it was corrected in the online version.

"Sincere apologies to the player involved for understandable but unintended annoyance and potential reputational damage caused."