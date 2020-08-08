Joseph Mills: Northampton Town sign defender after he rejects Forest Green deal

Joseph Mills scored eight goals in 28 appearances in all competitions for Forest Green Rovers last season

Northampton Town have signed defender Joseph Mills on a two-year contract after he turned down a new deal with League Two side Forest Green Rovers.

The 30-year-old scored 12 goals in 70 games for Rovers after joining from Australian side Perth Glory in 2018.

"Joseph adds an excellent balance to us and gives us real depth in the wide positions," said manager Keith Curle.

"He is a real leader, he captained his former club and he is a character who will fit in well in the dressing room."

Mills began his career at Southampton and his former clubs include Reading, Burnley and Oldham.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.