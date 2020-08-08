Which teams await Scottish sides in Europe?

Aberdeen and Motherwell will discover who they will face in Europa League qualifying on Monday

After a delayed start to proceedings, Scottish Premiership clubs are preparing themselves to find out what lies ahead in their 2020-21 European qualification campaigns.

The notion of watching your team playing abroad may be remote for the time being, but with qualifiers reduced to one-legged ties - and the prospect of extra-time and penalties to settle it - fans will be pondering whether that poses an advantage or disadvantage to their team.

With Celtic discovering who their Champions League first-round opponents will be on Sunday morning, BBC Scotland takes a look at what's changed for the upcoming qualifiers, and which teams Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell and Aberdeen could face in the coming weeks.

What's changed?

As standard for Celtic, they will start their Champions League qualification process from the first round, which is set to commence 18 and 19 August.

However, unlike previous campaigns, the first three qualifying rounds will be played over one leg before home-and-away ties are reintroduced for the play-off round.

As for the Europa League, Motherwell and Aberdeen will enter at the first qualifying round, which is set to take place on 27 August, with Rangers entering the competition in the following round.

Europa League qualifiers will also be played over a single leg, including the play-off round, unlike the Champions League.

The club drawn first will play at home in both competitions.

We've become accustomed to football being played behind closed doors now, and this will be the case for all qualifiers in both competitions, apart from the Champions League play-off round, with a concrete decision yet to be made on that.

Who could Celtic face?

Neil Lennon's side, 46th in Uefa's coefficient rankings, will be seeded for both first and second qualifying rounds, should the Parkhead club make it there, with seeding for the third round and play-off yet to be determined.

Celtic's seeding means they will avoid the likes of Red Star Belgrade, Ludogrets and Cluj, who last season dumped the Scottish champions out of the Champions League in the third qualifying round, before being drawn in the same Europa League group as the Romanian outfit.

Lennon's men can be drawn against teams such as Belarusian champions Dynamo Brest, Estonian side Flora and Welsh champions Connah's Quay Nomads, who shocked Scottish football last summer by knocking Kilmarnock out of the Europa League first round qualifier.

The draw will be made in Nyon on Sunday at 11:00 BST, with the second round being drawn a day later.

What about Rangers, Aberdeen and Motherwell?

Greg Stewart rushes to congratulate Joe Aribo on scoring against Braga in Rangers' thrilling 3-2 Europa League win at Ibrox in February

Rangers will begin their 2020-21 European season on 17 September just over a month after they concluded their 2019-20 journey, after a 13-month campaign only came to a close on Thursday in Leverkusen.

However, the Ibrox club, ranked 94th in Uefa's coefficient table, enter the qualification process as a seeded team at the second round stage, meaning they won't find out their opponents until 31 August.

As for Aberdeen and Motherwell, they will learn their fate on Monday.

Like Celtic, last season's third and fourth placed clubs are seeded, therefore meaning they will both avoid the likes of Maribor, Rosenborg and Maccabi Haifa in the first round, while facing the prospect of being drawn against Welsh side Bala Town or Derry City and Bohemians of Ireland.

The second round is where it could get tasty, though. Aberdeen would be seeded if they got through but Motherwell would not, meaning they could be drawn against the likes of AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Galatasaray amongst other standout European names.