Micky Mellon getting 'buy in' at Dundee United - Tony Asghar

Mark Reynolds' finish earns Dundee United victory against his former club Motherwell

Dundee United's positive start to the season shows manager Micky Mellon has got "buy in" in a short space of time at Tannadice, says sporting director Tony Asghar.

Mellon, 48, replaced Robbie Neilson in July after the latter left for Hearts.

And the promoted Tangerines have drawn one and won one of their opening two Scottish Premiership matches.

"I've known him a long time, he's fitted right in," Asghar said of Mellon on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"He's got buy in from the team and his staff. He's been really good by putting some of the young ones in. Where we are with the team, we're happy with."

Asghar was asked if there had been any offers for last season's top scorer Lawrence Shankland and said there had been "nothing".

The Scotland international, who scored 28 goals in all competitions last season as United won the Championship, missed Saturday's 1-0 win at Motherwell and is a doubt for Tuesday's home match against Hibernian.

And former Tranmere manager Mellon said: "We're in a transition. We're in a move up a level where all the challenges are bigger and more. We'll only focus on that. If we can continue to do that then the league table will take care of itself."