League of Ireland: Derry boss Devine calls for consistency before Rovers game

Shamrock Rovers have won their opening six league matches

League of Ireland: Derry City v Shamrock Rovers Venue: The Brandywell, Derry Date: Sunday, 9 August Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Declan Devine has warned his players that "one performance doesn't fix it" ahead of Sunday's meeting with Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Derry have endured mixed fortunes since the resumption, with a defeat by Sligo Rovers and a win over St Patrick's Athletic.

But Devine knows that his players must be at the top of their game for the visit of Rovers to the Brandywell.

"We have to make sure we get something from the game," said Devine.

"We have to set up to play to our strengths and try to find a few weaknesses with them.

"They are a top side - pressure is what it is. We're all in the game because we love winning. Nobody likes losing."

Rovers head into Sunday's game at the top of the table having taken a maximum 18 points from their six games.

Stephen Bradley's pacesetters are unbeaten in their last nine meetings against the Candystripes and are searching for a fourth straight win at the Brandywell.

Derry striker James Akintunde opened his account for the Candystripes with a goal on his debut against St Pat's Athletic

However, after beating St Pat's thanks to goals from debutant striker James Akintunde and captain Conor McCormack, Devine is hopeful that his side can deliver more positive results provided they show the intensity that lifted them to three points at Richmond Park.

"We will continue to get better," added Devine.

"It's very difficult to constantly bring in eight, nine, 10 players and form an identity really quickly.

"We played four games before the break and two now and the two teams we've beaten, Bohemians and St Pat's, are top teams.

"We just can't afford to be giving away soft goals that we did do in previous games."

'More to come from Akintunde'

Devine also insisted that Derry fans can expect much more from Akintunde, who marked his debut with a dead-eyed first-time finish to open the scoring against St Pat's.

Devine recruited the 24-year-old Englishman following the departures of on-loan forwards David Parkhouse and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.

Akintunde was most recently at Maidenhead Uniteed but has also had spells at Cambridge United and Chester.

"He's only going to get better," said Devine.

"He's a talented boy and his appetite to play for this football club is everything that I have wanted to see."