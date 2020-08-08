Pre-season slot possible for Co Antrim Shield

Cliftonville defeated Ballymena United in the final of last season's competition

The County Antrim Shield may be contested before the start of the new Irish Premiership season as part of local football's 2020-21 schedule shake-up.

In a statement, the County Antrim FA confirmed it was exploring the "viability" of "arranging" the tournament in advance of the league campaign.

The Northern Ireland Football League has set a provisional date of 17 October for the start of the new Premiership and Championship seasons.

Cliftonville are the Shield holders having beaten Ballymena United in the 2019-20 final.

"The Co Antrim FA is currently engaging with member clubs to explore the viability of arranging the ToalsBet.Com Co Antrim Shield in advance of the start date of the season, with all fixtures being concluded ahead of the opening league fixture in the NIFL Premiership," read the statement.

"The Association will continue to engage with members clubs as well as the national governing body and will make a further comment in due course."