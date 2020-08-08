Jason Tindall: Bournemouth appoint Eddie Howe's former assistant as manager

Bournemouth have appointed Jason Tindall as their manager following the exit of Eddie Howe.

Howe left the club by mutual consent after their Premier League relegation at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Tindall has stepped up from his role as assistant manager and takes over on a three-year contract at the club where he played 199 games.

"It's an honour and a privilege to be the manager of such a great football club," the 42-year-old said.

Bournemouth had been in the top flight for five years before dropping back to the Championship.

"Given the success of the club over the past 12 years, with Eddie in charge and me by his side, I'm not going to come in and rip everything up and start again," Tindall added.

"I would be a fool to do that. But I'm my own person with my own ideas and I will be looking to implement them as soon as we get back on the training ground.

"I know the Championship is a very tough league, but my aim is to get this club back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

"This is a challenge that I feel I'm ready for and one I'm looking forward to."

Cherries stars in demand

Tindall will be without Nathan Ake as part of his squad after the Netherlands centre-back was sold to Manchester City for £40m on Thursday.

The Cherries have also reportedly rejected a £12m bid from Sheffield United for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Tindall was on Arsenal's and Charlton's books as a youngster before serving Bournemouth as a utility player between 1998 and 2006, although a serious knee injury kept him out of the game for nearly two years.

He moved on to Weymouth, later managing the non-league club for a year, before returning to Bournemouth as assistant manager under Howe's predecessor Jimmy Quinn in League Two in 2008.

After Quinn's sacking, Tindall remained as assistant to former Cherries team-mate Howe, while a transfer embargo meant Tindall had to pull his boots on for a handful of emergency playing appearances in 2009.

Howe and Tindall worked together for more than 11 years in two spells at Bournemouth, which featured three promotions, either side of a 21-month stint at Burnley.

'Standout candidate'

Eddie Howe (right, with Tindall) left the club at the beginning of the month

"Jason has played a huge role in this club's success over the last decade and fully deserves to step up and become our new manager," Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin said.

"While his knowledge of and passion for the club is unquestionable, he was the standout candidate for this role.

"He has huge enthusiasm for the project and great ideas to get the best out of a talented squad.

"This is the start of a new era for this football club and I'm excited about what the future holds."

Analysis

Kris Temple, Bournemouth commentator, BBC Radio Solent

The short turnaround time to life in the Championship meant an internal appointment was always the safest option for Bournemouth, in their desire to have a real crack at getting back up at the first time of asking.

It provides a platform for Jason Tindall to prove his worth as an individual, and not as a "specialist number two".

His only previous managerial experience - a non-league stint in 2008 - should be disregarded.

It would've been a huge ask for any external candidate to follow Eddie Howe in the role, and maybe some fresh ideas sprinkled on to solid foundations is the short-term, percentage choice.

Tindall is a positive character, and popular around the club. The big question now is, can he make that transition from supportive assistant, to be the big personality needed to lead?

It appears likely that Stephen Purches - the most highly-regarded coach at the club - will step up as assistant. He's a Howe-type personality, who could contrast nicely with Tindall.