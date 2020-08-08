Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts, Morelos, Edouard

Rangers have rejected Lille's latest £16.25m offer for striker Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers full-back Borna Barisic, a reported to target for Leeds United, is not interested in moving away from Ibrox this summer. (Daily Record)

Celtic cannot afford to compromise their bid for 10-in-a-row by selling Odsonne Edouard - at any price, says for striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)

Manager Derek McInnes says Aberdeen fans deserve better and offers an apology after the Dons' Covid-19 outbreak led to the postponement of today's visit to St Johnstone. (Press & Journal)

The SPFL are looking into taking disciplinary action against Aberdeen after two players tested positive for Covid-19 following a night out at a city centre bar. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Ibrox hero Ally McCoist believes it would be in everyone's best interest if Alfredo Morelos left Rangers sooner rather than later. (Sun)

Hibs manager Jack Ross says he won't get the transfer fee received for Florian Kamberi to reinvest in his squad - and he is expecting one or two more departures. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says that footballers have to be the "standard bearers" for the rest of the country after two Aberdeen players tested positive for coronavirus. (The National)

Scotland defender Barry Douglas believes the arrival of his former Leeds team-mate Kemar Roofe at Ibrox will push every Rangers player to new heights. (Sun)

Stephen Kingsley, a free agent after leaving Hull City, emerges as a Hearts transfer target as head coach Robbie Neilson plans for life after Aaron Hickey. (Daily Record)

Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths surprised his girlfriend with a birthday party last weekend with now deleted social media images appearing to show friends breaching lockdown rules on social distancing. (Sun)

Hibernian striker Christian Doidge is aiming to continue last season's good form as he targets a call up for Wales in time for next summers delayed Euros. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Scotland defender David Bates has joined Belgian side Cercle Brugge on loan from Hamburg. (Sun)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hits out at players involved in Covid-19 rules breach