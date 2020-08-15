Scottish Premiership
Ross County15:00Dundee Utd
Venue: Global Energy Stadium

Ross County v Dundee United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers33007079
2Hibernian33007259
3Ross County32104227
4Celtic21106244
5Dundee Utd31112204
6St Mirren210113-23
7Kilmarnock302145-12
8Motherwell301224-21
9St Johnstone201114-31
10Livingston301237-41
11Aberdeen100101-10
12Hamilton200216-50
