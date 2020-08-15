Kilmarnock v St Johnstone
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|9
|2
|Hibernian
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5
|9
|3
|Ross County
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|4
|Celtic
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|4
|5
|Dundee Utd
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|6
|St Mirren
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|7
|Kilmarnock
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|2
|8
|Motherwell
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|9
|St Johnstone
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|10
|Livingston
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|1
|11
|Aberdeen
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|12
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0
