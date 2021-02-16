Celtic v Aberdeen - team news, stats & selectors

Follow live coverage from 17:00 GMT

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh missed the win at St Johnstone on Sunday with a foot injury and will be assessed by manager Neil Lennon.

James Forrest continues to get up to speed after recovering from ankle surgery, while defender Christopher Jullien is out long-term with a knee injury.

Aberdeen have no fresh injuries ahead of their trip to Glasgow. Florian Kamberi made his debut in Saturday's goalless draw with St Mirren after getting a work permit.

Greg Leigh, Mikey Devlin and Ryan Hedges could all be out for the rest of the season.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We all go through difficult periods of the season - I think if anyone deserves a bit of loyalty and patience it's Derek [McInnes].

"He has done very well at Aberdeen and could have gone onto maybe bigger and better things at other clubs but he has remained loyal and stayed. I think he is a very fine manager and I hope he stays there as long as he wants to."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We've got to readjust [to injuries and transfers], this is the squad we've got to work with, and we believe in the talent we've got here, it's just getting them up to speed as quick as possible. Our need is now, and we need to try and get these performances from the boys.

"Going to Celtic Park, probably nobody gives you a chance, since Celtic have picked up, but we've got to go and show the courage, the belief and the performance to make people think differently.

Did you know? Celtic have lost just one of their last 17 league meetings with Aberdeen (W14 D2), a 0-1 reverse in Glasgow in May 2018.

