Pep Guardiola: Man City boss says team cannot relax after beating Real Madrid in Champions League

Gabriel Jesus has scored 14 goals in 22 Champions League games for Manchester City

Manchester City's impressive victory over Real Madrid is just "one step" as they bid to win the Champions League for the first time, says boss Pep Guardiola.

City overcame record 13-time winners Real 4-2 on aggregate to progress to the quarter-finals.

Guardiola, though, said there was no time to sit back and revel in the win.

"We're here to try and win the Champions League," added the two-time winner when in charge of Barcelona.

City's reward for beating Real is a meeting with French side Lyon - who overcame Juventus - in a one-off last-eight game in Lisbon on 15 August.

The remainder of the competition will be played in Portugal with the semi-finals scheduled for 18-19 August and the final on 23 August.

"If we think that [beating Real] is enough we will show how small we are. If you want to win you have to beat the big clubs," said Guardiola.

"I just spoke with the scouting department about Lyon and they told me to be alert. The players will go to Portugal to try to make the next step.

"We more than deserve to be in the next stage.

"To win the Champions League you have to beat a lot of teams. There are still Bayern Munich, Lyon, Barcelona, Napoli, Atletico Madrid - so many good teams."

Guardiola described the win over Real as an "important" moment as City look to be crowned champions of Europe for the first time.

They reached the semi-finals in 2015-16 but were beaten by Real.

'I want to be Ronaldo'

Gabriel Jesus scored one and made one as City beat Real 2-1 on Friday - having scored in his side's 2-1 first leg win in Spain.

"Big players have to show at big stages in big games and he showed it twice against the kings of the competition," added Guardiola when asked about Jesus' contribution over the two legs.

The Brazil forward has scored six Champions League goals this season, after netting four each in his previous two campaigns.

Jesus told BT Sport he worked hard to be like two-time Brazil World Cup winner Ronaldo.

Gabriel Jesus' Man City career Premier League Champions League Games played 102 22 Goals 41 14 Mins/goal 131 107 Assists 17 3

"His quality is different from me but I have to work to be a great striker," said Jesus.

"Real Madrid are such a good team, they have a lot of players. They can beat us which is why we came to the pitch to work hard again.

"We have to keep working and stay strong for the next game."